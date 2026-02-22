22, February 2026

US Secret Service kills armed man trying to enter Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate 0

US Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot an armed man attempting to enter the secure perimeter of the Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Secret Service said on Sunday that an armed man “unlawfully [entered] the secure perimeter” around the Florida club. 

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, near the property’s north gate.

Authorities said the man, carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can, drove into the secure area as another vehicle was exiting.

According to Anthony Guglielmi, the US Secret Service’s chief of communications, the suspect was confronted by two Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County deputy.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina, according to sources familiar with the investigation. He was described as a white male in his early 20s.

Source: Presstv