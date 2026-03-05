The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has successfully targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier using advanced domestically-produced drones, forcing the strike group into a rapid retreat near Iranian territorial waters.
A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters confirmed the operation on Wednesday, stating that the carrier was intercepted approximately 340 kilometers from Iran’s maritime borders in the Sea of Oman.
The vessel had moved into the area, part of the US military buildup against Iran, with the intent to monitor and control the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing war.
Following the impact, the USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying destroyers were observed fleeing the engagement zone at high speed.
“The carrier group has since retreated more than 1,000 kilometers away from the region,” the spokesperson noted, emphasizing that the US military presence failed to achieve its objective of intimidation.
The retreat of the Lincoln strike group comes at a time of heightened tensions, following unprovoked US and Israeli aggression against Iran.
At the time of publishing this report, the Pentagon has not yet commented on the extent of the damage to the carrier or the reasons for its sudden withdrawal to distant waters.
The IRGC had on Saturday targeted the US USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles.
The attack on the US carrier came in the wake of the US attack on Frigate Dena of the Iranian Army in the waters near Sri Lanka while on its way back from India.
More than 120 Iranian sailors were on board the ship at the time of the cowardly attack, which has been widely condemned in Iran and outside.
5, March 2026
USS Abraham Lincoln flees after precision strike by Iran drones in Sea of Oman 0
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has successfully targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier using advanced domestically-produced drones, forcing the strike group into a rapid retreat near Iranian territorial waters.
A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters confirmed the operation on Wednesday, stating that the carrier was intercepted approximately 340 kilometers from Iran’s maritime borders in the Sea of Oman.
The vessel had moved into the area, part of the US military buildup against Iran, with the intent to monitor and control the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing war.
Following the impact, the USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying destroyers were observed fleeing the engagement zone at high speed.
“The carrier group has since retreated more than 1,000 kilometers away from the region,” the spokesperson noted, emphasizing that the US military presence failed to achieve its objective of intimidation.
The retreat of the Lincoln strike group comes at a time of heightened tensions, following unprovoked US and Israeli aggression against Iran.
At the time of publishing this report, the Pentagon has not yet commented on the extent of the damage to the carrier or the reasons for its sudden withdrawal to distant waters.
The IRGC had on Saturday targeted the US USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles.
The attack on the US carrier came in the wake of the US attack on Frigate Dena of the Iranian Army in the waters near Sri Lanka while on its way back from India.
More than 120 Iranian sailors were on board the ship at the time of the cowardly attack, which has been widely condemned in Iran and outside.
Source: Press TV