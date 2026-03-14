Cameroon has launched the execution of its 2026 tourism budget, allocating CFA francs 10.391 billion to modernise infrastructure, promote domestic destinations and strengthen the training of sector operators.
The programme was officially launched on Monday, March 9, in Yaounde by acting Minister of Tourism and Leisure Gabriel Mbairobe, in the presence of officials from the ministry and other government administrations.
According to information presented during the launch, the funds will support the development of tourism infrastructure, expand the promotion of local destinations and encourage the “Made in Cameroon” brand within the tourism industry. Authorities say the initiative aims to stimulate activity in the sector while highlighting the country’s economic potential and strengthening tourism-related industries.
A detailed breakdown of the budget was presented by Abou Hamadou, Director of General Affairs at the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure. It shows that CFA francs 4.654 billion will be dedicated to promoting domestic tourism across the country, while CFA francs 3.2 billion will be used to support inbound tourism and attract more international visitors.
In addition, CFA francs 1.2 billion will be transferred to municipalities to improve tourism promotion and support local initiatives. Cameroon’s regions will receive CFA francs 300 million to strengthen tourism visibility and marketing efforts.
Launching the programme, Mbairobe said the funds should help revitalise Cameroon’s tourism sector and increase the economic value derived from the country’s natural and cultural assets. He noted that the initiative aligns with government policy to support high-potential sectors and promote labour-intensive projects.
The acting minister also stressed the responsibility of public officials involved in implementing the budget, calling for rigorous management of public funds and greater accountability. He urged all stakeholders to mobilise to ensure the programme’s effective execution.
To accelerate implementation, Mbairobe set a target for all public procurement contracts linked to the projects to be launched before April, a timeline intended to ensure rapid execution of the initiatives planned for 2026.
The investment forms part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen tourism’s contribution to economic activity while improving infrastructure and increasing Cameroon’s visibility as a travel destination.
14, March 2026
Yaoundé launches XAF 10.4 billion tourism programme to attract more visitors 0
Cameroon has launched the execution of its 2026 tourism budget, allocating CFA francs 10.391 billion to modernise infrastructure, promote domestic destinations and strengthen the training of sector operators.
The programme was officially launched on Monday, March 9, in Yaounde by acting Minister of Tourism and Leisure Gabriel Mbairobe, in the presence of officials from the ministry and other government administrations.
According to information presented during the launch, the funds will support the development of tourism infrastructure, expand the promotion of local destinations and encourage the “Made in Cameroon” brand within the tourism industry. Authorities say the initiative aims to stimulate activity in the sector while highlighting the country’s economic potential and strengthening tourism-related industries.
A detailed breakdown of the budget was presented by Abou Hamadou, Director of General Affairs at the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure. It shows that CFA francs 4.654 billion will be dedicated to promoting domestic tourism across the country, while CFA francs 3.2 billion will be used to support inbound tourism and attract more international visitors.
In addition, CFA francs 1.2 billion will be transferred to municipalities to improve tourism promotion and support local initiatives. Cameroon’s regions will receive CFA francs 300 million to strengthen tourism visibility and marketing efforts.
Launching the programme, Mbairobe said the funds should help revitalise Cameroon’s tourism sector and increase the economic value derived from the country’s natural and cultural assets. He noted that the initiative aligns with government policy to support high-potential sectors and promote labour-intensive projects.
The acting minister also stressed the responsibility of public officials involved in implementing the budget, calling for rigorous management of public funds and greater accountability. He urged all stakeholders to mobilise to ensure the programme’s effective execution.
To accelerate implementation, Mbairobe set a target for all public procurement contracts linked to the projects to be launched before April, a timeline intended to ensure rapid execution of the initiatives planned for 2026.
The investment forms part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen tourism’s contribution to economic activity while improving infrastructure and increasing Cameroon’s visibility as a travel destination.
Source: Business in Cameroon