20, December 2021
Africa Cup of Nations: Biya regime says only those fully vaccinated or with a negative Covid test will access venues 0
The Cameroon government in collaboration with the country’s football association, Fecafoot, together with CAF, have reached an agreement to implement stringent Covid-19 protocols at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.
Cameroon will stage the 24-nation event from January 9 to February 6, and the organisers have assured that the continental championship will go ahead amid the spike in fresh infections from the new Omicron variant.
CAF, the Cameroon government and Fecafoot are of the view that the competition can be used to raise awareness on the steps that can be taken to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
In light of this, the three parties have decided that:
. Supporters may only enter stadiums to attend the 52 Afcon matches in Cameroon if they are fully vaccinated and are able to show a negative PCR test result that is no older than 72 hours or a negative antigen test result no older than 24 hours;
. The competent health authorities will take all necessary action to facilitate vaccination and the performance of screening tests at all competition sites in Cameroon;
. Moreover, with a view to ensuring objectivity and neutrality as well as trust on all sides, CAF will use an independent, internationally recognised laboratory to test the national team players and their delegations.
This was announced by Cameroon Minister of Sport Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda, CAF general secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba and Fecafoot first vice-president Céline Eko Mendomo on Thursday.
“In Cameroon, as has been the case elsewhere, effective measures have been taken as part of a coherent and tried-and-tested approach to counter the pandemic. The government has set up a special health protocol to combat Covid-19, which applies to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations,” the parties said in a joint statement.
“As is widely known, organised football plays an important role in fostering integration and peace, as well as bringing people together. It is also a catalyst of hope, a vehicle for shared values.
“Therefore, despite the additional challenge posed by the pandemic to the global community, the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead as scheduled on January 9 2022 at Olembe Stadium.”
Source: News 24