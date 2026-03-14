The National President of the Catholic Men Association (CMA) in Cameroon has pledged that members of the association will be “present in every activity” of the April 15–18 planned visit of Pope Leo XIV to the central African country.
In a Thursday, March 12 interview with ACI Africa, Okie Johnson Ndoh said the confirmation of the Pope’s visit has been received with excitement among Catholic men in Cameroon and other members of the group living in the diaspora.
“We received this news with total joy, excitement, and fulfilment. At last, the rumour is confirmed. The Pope is coming,” Mr. Ndoh told ACI Africa.
He added, “The CMA is totally mobilised. We are engaged in every activity, being the fathers of the Church, in our role to assist the Church, the Bishops, the Priests, especially as the Pope comes.”
Mr. Ndoh emphasized that the association is ready to support the Church during the papal visit, noting that Catholic men see themselves as pillars of the Church and leaders within their families and communities.
“Our mobilisation will be total, we will be present in every activity, in every event that the Pope has,” he said.
The Catholic official continued, “CMA will be very present at every single event of the Pope and in every activity that the Church thinks necessary to involve the CMA.”
The CMA President who is also serving as the general coordinator of the papal visit in Cameroon, described his task as a moment of pride for the association.
“I call on all CMA members, wherever you are, to mobilize, and to be behind the Church in every activity that is going on. Be it in Yaoundé, be it in Bamenda, be it in Douala. All of us must be present and show our leading role,” he said.
Mr. Ndoh encouraged Catholic men across Cameroon and abroad to take part in welcoming the Pope, describing the moment as an opportunity to demonstrate humility, service, and commitment to the Church.
He emphasized that the Pope’s visit comes at a time when Cameroon continues to face social and political challenges, and urged Catholics to receive the Pope’s message of peace and reconciliation.
“You know the Pope is coming with a message of peace. He is coming as a messenger of peace,” he said, and added, “All of us must therefore put our hands together to pray in total commitment that this message of peace, love, reconciliation, and forgiveness be received by all.”
Mr. Ndoh noted that members of the association have been praying for peace in Cameroon since 2019, an d expressed optimism that the papal visit would be the height of prayers for peace in the country.
Calling on Catholic men to deepen their prayer life, he added that the papal visit should inspire Cameroonians to forgive one another and rebuild unity.
Meanwhile, preparations are also underway to ensure that the liturgical celebrations during the papal visit reflect both the universal traditions of the Church and the cultural richness of Cameroon.
Fr. Antoine Essomba Fouda, a member of the national liturgical preparation team, told ACI Africa that papal liturgies follow specific canons.
“The papal liturgy obeys the canons of simplicity, sobriety, and solemnity,” Fr. Fouda said, and added, “For the requirements of inculturation, the Church in Cameroon will ensure that this liturgy is inculturated in its gestures, sacred songs, and responses.”
According to the Catholic Priest, choirs and cultural expressions will play a significant role in the celebrations across the three cities that will host the Pope.
He told ACI Africa that in Douala there will be a choir of about 600 people, in Bamenda about 400, and another choir of no less than 200 or 300 people dressed in traditional costumes.
Fr. Fouda emphasized that while the celebrations will highlight Cameroon’s cultural richness, the focus will remain on prayer and worship.
“This liturgy will be festive but at the same time prayerful,” he said, adding that the papal visit in Cameroon should remain “a moment of prayer, elevation and praise to the Lord.”
He also revealed that the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC) entrusted him with coordinating preparations with the Vatican’s Office of Liturgical Celebrations.
“The National Episcopal Conference has put me on a mission to meet the Master of the Liturgical Celebrations of the Holy Father, Monsignor Ravelli, so that we can prepare this liturgy,” he said.
Fr. Fouda invited Catholics from across the country to participate in the liturgical celebrations planned in Yaoundé, Bamenda, and Douala.
“I invite all Christians from Cameroon, wherever they are, to come and participate in these liturgical celebrations… for the greatest glory of God and our own sanctification,” he said.
14, March 2026
Catholic Men in Cameroon express excitement about envisioned Pope’s visit 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Religion
The National President of the Catholic Men Association (CMA) in Cameroon has pledged that members of the association will be “present in every activity” of the April 15–18 planned visit of Pope Leo XIV to the central African country.
In a Thursday, March 12 interview with ACI Africa, Okie Johnson Ndoh said the confirmation of the Pope’s visit has been received with excitement among Catholic men in Cameroon and other members of the group living in the diaspora.
“We received this news with total joy, excitement, and fulfilment. At last, the rumour is confirmed. The Pope is coming,” Mr. Ndoh told ACI Africa.
He added, “The CMA is totally mobilised. We are engaged in every activity, being the fathers of the Church, in our role to assist the Church, the Bishops, the Priests, especially as the Pope comes.”
Mr. Ndoh emphasized that the association is ready to support the Church during the papal visit, noting that Catholic men see themselves as pillars of the Church and leaders within their families and communities.
“Our mobilisation will be total, we will be present in every activity, in every event that the Pope has,” he said.
The Catholic official continued, “CMA will be very present at every single event of the Pope and in every activity that the Church thinks necessary to involve the CMA.”
The CMA President who is also serving as the general coordinator of the papal visit in Cameroon, described his task as a moment of pride for the association.
“I call on all CMA members, wherever you are, to mobilize, and to be behind the Church in every activity that is going on. Be it in Yaoundé, be it in Bamenda, be it in Douala. All of us must be present and show our leading role,” he said.
Mr. Ndoh encouraged Catholic men across Cameroon and abroad to take part in welcoming the Pope, describing the moment as an opportunity to demonstrate humility, service, and commitment to the Church.
He emphasized that the Pope’s visit comes at a time when Cameroon continues to face social and political challenges, and urged Catholics to receive the Pope’s message of peace and reconciliation.
“You know the Pope is coming with a message of peace. He is coming as a messenger of peace,” he said, and added, “All of us must therefore put our hands together to pray in total commitment that this message of peace, love, reconciliation, and forgiveness be received by all.”
Mr. Ndoh noted that members of the association have been praying for peace in Cameroon since 2019, an d expressed optimism that the papal visit would be the height of prayers for peace in the country.
Calling on Catholic men to deepen their prayer life, he added that the papal visit should inspire Cameroonians to forgive one another and rebuild unity.
Meanwhile, preparations are also underway to ensure that the liturgical celebrations during the papal visit reflect both the universal traditions of the Church and the cultural richness of Cameroon.
Fr. Antoine Essomba Fouda, a member of the national liturgical preparation team, told ACI Africa that papal liturgies follow specific canons.
“The papal liturgy obeys the canons of simplicity, sobriety, and solemnity,” Fr. Fouda said, and added, “For the requirements of inculturation, the Church in Cameroon will ensure that this liturgy is inculturated in its gestures, sacred songs, and responses.”
According to the Catholic Priest, choirs and cultural expressions will play a significant role in the celebrations across the three cities that will host the Pope.
He told ACI Africa that in Douala there will be a choir of about 600 people, in Bamenda about 400, and another choir of no less than 200 or 300 people dressed in traditional costumes.
Fr. Fouda emphasized that while the celebrations will highlight Cameroon’s cultural richness, the focus will remain on prayer and worship.
“This liturgy will be festive but at the same time prayerful,” he said, adding that the papal visit in Cameroon should remain “a moment of prayer, elevation and praise to the Lord.”
He also revealed that the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC) entrusted him with coordinating preparations with the Vatican’s Office of Liturgical Celebrations.
“The National Episcopal Conference has put me on a mission to meet the Master of the Liturgical Celebrations of the Holy Father, Monsignor Ravelli, so that we can prepare this liturgy,” he said.
Fr. Fouda invited Catholics from across the country to participate in the liturgical celebrations planned in Yaoundé, Bamenda, and Douala.
“I invite all Christians from Cameroon, wherever they are, to come and participate in these liturgical celebrations… for the greatest glory of God and our own sanctification,” he said.
Source: ACI Africa