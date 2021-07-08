8, July 2021

England stand on brink of history after reaching first Euro final 0

England fed off the energy of a passionate Wembley crowd to beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time in the Euro 2021 semi-finals on Wednesday and now stand just 90 minutes away from ending their 55-year trophy drought.

Gareth Southgate’s men will face Italy on Sunday — again on home turf and roared on by a nation at fever pitch — infused with belief they can make history by winning the Euros for the first time and lift a second major trophy after their 1966 World Cup triumph.