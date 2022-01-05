Privacy Overview
5, January 2022
Football: RCD Mallorca unveils mural dedicated to Samuel Eto’o 0
Club legend Samuel Eto’o has been immortalised at the Visit Mallorca Estadi with the unveiling of a personalised mural.
The former striker was in attendance with RCD Mallorca, FC Barcelona and LaLiga directors for the unveiling of our tribute painted by local artist René Mäkelä ahead of our hosting of La Blaugrana.
“It’s incredible to come back home and see all this,” Eto’o told club media. “It brings back beautiful memories and it seems like it all happened yesterday. The truth is that RCD Mallorca gave me everything, everything I am.
“My love has always been for RCD Mallorca – everyone knows that. I love Barcelona very much but Mallorca comes before all the other clubs in the world.”
Club president Andy Kohlberg was also in attendance for the visit paid by the recently nominated president of the Cameroon Football Federation to witness the super-imposed image of Eto’o come to life on a 10 by seven metre mural.
“Samuel Eto’o is an icon for our club,” Kohlberg said. “I am very happy and proud to present this tribute to him. It is a great honour to have him here with us. The mural by René Mäkelä was an idea we had several months ago and here we are now – it’s wonderful.”
Mäkelä is a renowned artist who has painted contemporary personalities and celebrities around the world, but could not resist the opportunity to create something with his local club.
“This work is a gift from all Mallorquinistas to one of the most important icons in the club’s history,” the artist said. “It has been a complicated challenge due to the size and weather conditions, but I think that the mural captures the idea that we wanted to transmit.”
“We are very proud that René Mäkelä has collaborated with us,” added Alfonso Díaz, CEO of Business. “We think that he has been able to represent in this mural the importance that Samuel Eto’o has had for RCD Mallorca.”
Culled from RCD Mallorca