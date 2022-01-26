Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
26, January 2022
Hundreds gather in Burkina Faso’s capital to support military coup 0
Supporters of the new junta in Burkina Faso gathered in the capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday as neighbouring countries, the UN and France condemned the military coup.
Military leaders on Monday detained Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, later announcing they had ousted the leader, dissolved the government and suspended the constitution.
“I came here this morning to support the putsch. We expect the military to deal with the corruption in the country”, said one of hundreds of people gathered in Nation Square, Ouagadougou, on Tuesday.
As the crowds waved flags and sounded vuvuzela horns, some hoped the new leaders would tackle security concerns including jihadi attacks which have killed millions in the country. “We are tired of this situation. We are tired of crying, we are tired of always suffering because our brothers are killed”, said another.
The West African country is now in the hands of the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR), the name of a junta led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.
Source: France 24