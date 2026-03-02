Cameroon’s quest to discover the next generation of stars has officially begun, as national team coach David Pagou unveiled a 30-man squad drawn exclusively from the domestic league for a special training camp in Yaoundé.
The five-day camp, scheduled to run from March 6 to March 10, 2026, forms part of preparations for the upcoming March international break. More importantly, it signals a deliberate shift toward identifying and grooming home-based talent capable of strengthening the Cameroon national football team, famously known as the Indomitable Lions.
Pagou has made it clear that this camp is not just routine preparation — it is a talent discovery mission. By selecting players solely from the local league, the coach aims to widen the national team pool and give deserving domestic performers a genuine opportunity to stake their claim.
Among the standout names are youngsters Rony Baliag Nougi and Essinguila Mbinde, both members of Cameroon’s U17 side. The duo recently featured at the Uniffac U17 tournament held in DR Congo in February, where the young Lions emerged champions — a triumph that underlined the growing promise within the country’s youth ranks.
Their inclusion in the senior preparatory camp highlights Pagou’s willingness to fast-track exceptional youth prospects into the broader national setup.
The squad features four goalkeepers, a solid defensive contingent, a dynamic midfield group, and a promising selection of attacking options. For many of the invited players, this camp represents a career-defining opportunity, a platform to impress the technical team and possibly secure future call-ups to the senior national squad.
With competition intensifying ahead of upcoming international engagements, the Yaoundé camp could prove pivotal in shaping the next chapter of the Indomitable Lions.
As Cameroon continues its rebuilding process, all eyes will be on these home-based stars to see who rises to the occasion and takes a decisive step toward wearing the famous green, red, and yellow on the international stage.
2, March 2026
Indomitable Lions: Pagou invites 30 home-based players for training camp 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Sports
Cameroon’s quest to discover the next generation of stars has officially begun, as national team coach David Pagou unveiled a 30-man squad drawn exclusively from the domestic league for a special training camp in Yaoundé.
The five-day camp, scheduled to run from March 6 to March 10, 2026, forms part of preparations for the upcoming March international break. More importantly, it signals a deliberate shift toward identifying and grooming home-based talent capable of strengthening the Cameroon national football team, famously known as the Indomitable Lions.
Pagou has made it clear that this camp is not just routine preparation — it is a talent discovery mission. By selecting players solely from the local league, the coach aims to widen the national team pool and give deserving domestic performers a genuine opportunity to stake their claim.
Among the standout names are youngsters Rony Baliag Nougi and Essinguila Mbinde, both members of Cameroon’s U17 side. The duo recently featured at the Uniffac U17 tournament held in DR Congo in February, where the young Lions emerged champions — a triumph that underlined the growing promise within the country’s youth ranks.
Their inclusion in the senior preparatory camp highlights Pagou’s willingness to fast-track exceptional youth prospects into the broader national setup.
The squad features four goalkeepers, a solid defensive contingent, a dynamic midfield group, and a promising selection of attacking options. For many of the invited players, this camp represents a career-defining opportunity, a platform to impress the technical team and possibly secure future call-ups to the senior national squad.
With competition intensifying ahead of upcoming international engagements, the Yaoundé camp could prove pivotal in shaping the next chapter of the Indomitable Lions.
As Cameroon continues its rebuilding process, all eyes will be on these home-based stars to see who rises to the occasion and takes a decisive step toward wearing the famous green, red, and yellow on the international stage.
Below is the squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Marc Janvier Nomo Onguene
Ismael Michel Nwoagou Fansu
Manuel Maurice Nkolulou
Housseini Ousmanou
DEFENDERS
Lalmaine Abdoulhabdoullah Adamou Lifa
David Fenda Alaba
Bogard Eyong Bessem Agbor
Joseph Alexandre Nde
Cyril Dominique Maikte
Serges Valery Elondou Ndomzo
Henri Claude Balladjaka Ahmadou
Barkagil Franck Sterly Peto
Essinguila Mbinde
MIDFIELDERS
Mael Fernandez Monyabe
Jean Oussama Arsène Mekila
Sébastien Noah Arnauissa Fady Ousmanou
Konrad Nfanseu Sinyam
Junior Landry Nkouam
Pollanko Ghangle Rettensi
Jephter Arrey Oduak
Patrick Clovert Fongang
FORWARDS
Ambroise Y. Sow
Undi Evouma
Eden Créoly Nyeme
Jules Armand Kobi Boulma
Dylan Kouam Mbappe Akim
Rony Baliag Nougi
Source: Africa Soccer