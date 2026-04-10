The Iranian president says the continuation of a temporary ceasefire agreement depends on the adherence of the United States to its commitments.
Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, one day after a two-week truce went into force between Tehran and Washington to pave the way for negotiations.
The Pakistan-mediated ceasefire deal followed the failure of the US and the Israeli regime to achieve their objectives after 41 days of war against the Iranian nation.
“Iran’s responsible approach towards accepting the ceasefire is in line with preserving regional stability and preventing the spread of clashes,” he said, adding that the truce’s “continuation depends on the opposite side’s adherence to its commitments.”
Pezeshkian also expressed gratitude to the efforts of friendly countries to stop the illegal US-Israeli act of aggression against Iran and praised Turkey’s condemnation of the military assault and the Turkish nation’s solidarity with the Iranian nation during the imposed war.
“Despite the United States’ betrayal of diplomacy and attacks against Iran during the last two rounds of negotiations, the Islamic Republic maintained its responsible stance and accepted the request of neighboring and friendly states to stop fighting and establish a ceasefire,” he said.
Both US-Israeli wars against Iran, including the 12-day aggression in June 2025 and this year’s 41-day war, occurred amid indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.
The latest criminal US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.
Iranian armed forces responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.
10, April 2026
Iran says continuation of truce hinges on US adherence to commitments 0
The Iranian president says the continuation of a temporary ceasefire agreement depends on the adherence of the United States to its commitments.
Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, one day after a two-week truce went into force between Tehran and Washington to pave the way for negotiations.
The Pakistan-mediated ceasefire deal followed the failure of the US and the Israeli regime to achieve their objectives after 41 days of war against the Iranian nation.
“Iran’s responsible approach towards accepting the ceasefire is in line with preserving regional stability and preventing the spread of clashes,” he said, adding that the truce’s “continuation depends on the opposite side’s adherence to its commitments.”
Pezeshkian also expressed gratitude to the efforts of friendly countries to stop the illegal US-Israeli act of aggression against Iran and praised Turkey’s condemnation of the military assault and the Turkish nation’s solidarity with the Iranian nation during the imposed war.
“Despite the United States’ betrayal of diplomacy and attacks against Iran during the last two rounds of negotiations, the Islamic Republic maintained its responsible stance and accepted the request of neighboring and friendly states to stop fighting and establish a ceasefire,” he said.
Both US-Israeli wars against Iran, including the 12-day aggression in June 2025 and this year’s 41-day war, occurred amid indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.
The latest criminal US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.
Iranian armed forces responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.
Source: Presstv