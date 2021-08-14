Privacy Overview
Irish Football: Bohemians Nickson Okosun still Osam’s man 0
Osam is working through his options with the U16s set for an international double-header in September and then the prestigious Victory Shield tournament, which is scheduled for October in Belfast.
The U16 Head Coach, who has twice led Ireland to Victory Shield glory, will be giving his 2006-born players a first taste of international football after they missed out on experience at U15 level due to COVID-19.
Republic of Ireland Under-16 training camp squad
Goalkeepers: Jason Healy (Waterford), Ryan Maher (Bohemians)
Defenders: Sean Hayden (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Orlandas Jakas (Shamrock Rovers), Sean Mackey (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Corey O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Eoin Sheerin (Athlone Town), Patrick Sweicka (Cork City)
Midfielders: Anthony Dodd (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Luke Kehir (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Taylor Mooney (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Leo Healy (Klub Kildare), Naz Raji (Shamrock Rovers), Freddie Turley (Shamrock Rovers)
Forwards: Trent Kone Doherty (Derry City), Michael Cherico (Bray Wanderers), Odhran McLouglin (Shamrock Rovers), Brian Moore (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Nickson Okosun (Bohemians)