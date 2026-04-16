Pope Leo XIV is continuing his official visit to Cameroon after arriving in Yaounde on April 15, 2026, as part of an African tour that began in Algeria. He is expected in Douala on Friday, April 17.
The visit has prompted extensive security and logistical measures, particularly affecting traffic. In a radio statement issued on April 14, the governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, outlined arrangements in the economic capital. The pope’s programme includes a mass at the Japoma Sports Complex, followed by a private visit to Saint Paul Catholic Hospital.
A special traffic plan will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to ensure security and facilitate movements. It will mainly cover the route from Douala International Airport to the Japoma complex, then to Saint Paul Hospital, before returning to the airport.
Significant restrictions are expected, with diversions and route changes. Drivers travelling to and from Edea must use the Dibamba–Japoma–Nkolmbong–Nyalla-Rails corridor, with options via Total Logbaba or PK 12.
For drivers from Bonaberi, alternative routes include the Deido roundabout, either through Ndokoti and Nyalla or via Bonamoussadi, Logpom and Logbessou. Residents of Douala’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd districts are also advised to use these bypass routes.
Authorities have designated crossing points at key locations, including the Nelson Mandela interchange and intersections at Billes, Ndogpassi and Yassa, to reduce disruption. Some areas will be completely closed to traffic to secure the papal motorcade. Traffic may also be temporarily halted during the mass before gradually returning to normal after the pope’s departure.
In Yaounde, where the pope began his visit, authorities also implemented a traffic plan. According to the national police, the measures aim to maintain order, security and smooth traffic flow. Some main routes have been restricted or temporarily closed, and residents were advised to avoid affected areas.
These measures are already affecting residents, who must contend with detours and disruptions. Despite this, the visit has raised strong interest among the faithful. For Cameroon, it carries religious, symbolic and diplomatic significance.
16, April 2026
Pope Leo XIV continues Cameroon visit as tight security, traffic restrictions hit Douala 0
by soter • Cameroon, Cameroon, Headline News, News, Religion
Pope Leo XIV is continuing his official visit to Cameroon after arriving in Yaounde on April 15, 2026, as part of an African tour that began in Algeria. He is expected in Douala on Friday, April 17.
The visit has prompted extensive security and logistical measures, particularly affecting traffic. In a radio statement issued on April 14, the governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, outlined arrangements in the economic capital. The pope’s programme includes a mass at the Japoma Sports Complex, followed by a private visit to Saint Paul Catholic Hospital.
A special traffic plan will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to ensure security and facilitate movements. It will mainly cover the route from Douala International Airport to the Japoma complex, then to Saint Paul Hospital, before returning to the airport.
Significant restrictions are expected, with diversions and route changes. Drivers travelling to and from Edea must use the Dibamba–Japoma–Nkolmbong–Nyalla-Rails corridor, with options via Total Logbaba or PK 12.
For drivers from Bonaberi, alternative routes include the Deido roundabout, either through Ndokoti and Nyalla or via Bonamoussadi, Logpom and Logbessou. Residents of Douala’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd districts are also advised to use these bypass routes.
Authorities have designated crossing points at key locations, including the Nelson Mandela interchange and intersections at Billes, Ndogpassi and Yassa, to reduce disruption. Some areas will be completely closed to traffic to secure the papal motorcade. Traffic may also be temporarily halted during the mass before gradually returning to normal after the pope’s departure.
In Yaounde, where the pope began his visit, authorities also implemented a traffic plan. According to the national police, the measures aim to maintain order, security and smooth traffic flow. Some main routes have been restricted or temporarily closed, and residents were advised to avoid affected areas.
These measures are already affecting residents, who must contend with detours and disruptions. Despite this, the visit has raised strong interest among the faithful. For Cameroon, it carries religious, symbolic and diplomatic significance.
Source: Business in Cameroon