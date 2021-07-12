Privacy Overview
12, July 2021
Six killed, scores arrested in S.Africa protests after Zuma jailing 0
A South African government intelligence body said on Monday that six people had been killed in violent protests in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces since last week, following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.
The unrest erupted shortly after Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court on Wednesday night.