12, July 2021

Six killed, scores arrested in S.Africa protests after Zuma jailing 0

A South African government intelligence body said on Monday that six people had been killed in violent protests in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces since last week, following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

The unrest erupted shortly after Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court on Wednesday night.