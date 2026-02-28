The Ziaur Rahman International Research Centre (ZRIRC) has announced the appointment of Sona Ngoh to its Board as a member of its international advisory panel, recognising his extensive professional experience and longstanding commitment to public service. He was elected from a pool of more than 100 nominees with another African MP and lawyer from Zambia, Mr Jeffery Mulebwa. Another Cameroonian, the economist, academic and former banker, Dr Rexon Nting, sits on the board as a member of the editorial committee.
Sona Ngoh is a distinguished chartered accountant with more than two decades of experience in auditing, taxation, and corporate finance. Throughout his career, he has consistently championed fiscal discipline, accountability, and transparency across both private and public sector roles. His strong command of financial systems has enabled him to contribute to sound economic management and responsible governance.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr Ngoh serves as Vice President of the Committee for Finance, Infrastructure, Planning, and Economic Development at the South West Regional Assembly in Cameroon.
In this capacity, he has supported policies aimed at strengthening institutional accountability, encouraging sustainable development, and promoting economic growth for the benefit of local communities.
Mr Ngoh, as discussed by the board Chairman, Dr Mushfiqur Rahman, also brings valuable insight into governance, democracy, and human rights, developed through both research and practical engagement.
His interest in transparent institutions and inclusive development aligns closely with the centre’s mission to promote research, dialogue, and good governance.
His appointment to the Board is expected to enhance the centre’s strategic direction and strengthen its commitment to promote accountability, research excellence, and international collaboration.
He is likewise anticipated to leverage his role to deepen partnerships and commercial ties between Cameroon and Bangladesh. This will require him to frequently lead trade delegations to Bangladesh, as well as facilitate visits by Bangladeshi investors and business leaders to Cameroon and the broader sub-region that are keen to explore investment opportunities there.
He is expected in London soon for a meeting at the House of Commons with other board members.
The Ziaur Rahman International Research Centre was established as a Think Tank in London by scholars, former and current government officials, business figures, and supporters of Bangladesh who sought to honour the outstanding leadership of Ziaur Rahman, the former President and military leader of Bangladesh and founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. His son, Tarique Rahman, won the elections this February 2026 and now serves as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
Following Ziaur Rahman’s assassination, his wife, Khaleda Zia, served as Prime Minister for many years.
28, February 2026
Cameroon, Headline News, News
By our London Correspondent