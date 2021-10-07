Privacy Overview
Tanzanian writer Abdul Razak Gruna wins the Nobel Prize in Literature 0
Tanzanian writer Abdul Razak Gruna won the Nobel Prize in Literature for his work exploring the heritage of uprooted individual imperialism.
Born in Zanzibar in 1948 and based in the United Kingdom, Gruna is the author of 10 novels, including Paradise, which was selected as the finalist for the Booker Prize in 1994.
Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel Prize in Literature, called him “one of the most prominent postcolonial writers in the world.”
According to the Swedish Academy, the award includes a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (£ 837,000), “an uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the influence of colonialism and the fate of refugees in the Gulf between culture and continents.” Was recognized. “.
Native to Swahili, Gruna began writing English asylum seekers at the age of 21, and the theme of refugee turmoil is pervaded in his work.
In a statement, the organization said: “His novels recoil from stereotyped depictions and open our eyes to culturally diversified East Africa, unfamiliar to many in other parts of the world.”
The Nobel Prize, which has been awarded since 1901, recognizes achievements in literature, science, peace and economics.
