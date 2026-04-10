The Cameroonian government summoned Russia’s ambassador to Cameroon, Georgy Todua, in Yaounde on April 7, 2026, following the reported deaths of 16 Cameroonian nationals who had been serving as contract soldiers in what Russian authorities describe as a “special military operation zone.”
In an official statement, Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella conveyed to the ambassador “the deep concern of the Cameroonian government and the victims’ families.” Yaounde is seeking clarification on the circumstances under which some of its nationals, who had reportedly left the country for civilian purposes, including tourism or study, became involved in military operations.
The diplomatic move comes as the presence of foreign fighters in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has drawn growing scrutiny. Several analyses have cited financial incentives as a possible factor driving such enlistments. Foreign recruits were reportedly offered bonuses of up to 10,000 euros, or approximately 6.5 million CFA francs, a prospect that could appeal to young people seeking economic opportunities.
Cameroonian authorities had previously taken steps to curb the trend. In a March 13, 2025 message, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense Joseph Beti Assomo asked defense and security force commanders to strengthen measures aimed at preventing soldiers from deserting to conflict zones in Eastern Europe.
The situation comes against a sensitive diplomatic backdrop. Cameroon and Russia maintain cooperative ties across several sectors, including military training, higher education, energy and diplomacy. Cameroonian students regularly receive scholarships to study in Russia, and political exchanges between Yaounde and Moscow have increased in recent years.
This cooperative framework makes the matter delicate for Cameroonian authorities. Yaounde is seeking to shed light on how its nationals were recruited and deployed, while avoiding any damage to a bilateral relationship that has until now been presented as stable.
10, April 2026
Yaoundé summons Russian envoy over deaths of Cameroonians in Ukraine 0
The Cameroonian government summoned Russia’s ambassador to Cameroon, Georgy Todua, in Yaounde on April 7, 2026, following the reported deaths of 16 Cameroonian nationals who had been serving as contract soldiers in what Russian authorities describe as a “special military operation zone.”
In an official statement, Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella conveyed to the ambassador “the deep concern of the Cameroonian government and the victims’ families.” Yaounde is seeking clarification on the circumstances under which some of its nationals, who had reportedly left the country for civilian purposes, including tourism or study, became involved in military operations.
The diplomatic move comes as the presence of foreign fighters in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has drawn growing scrutiny. Several analyses have cited financial incentives as a possible factor driving such enlistments. Foreign recruits were reportedly offered bonuses of up to 10,000 euros, or approximately 6.5 million CFA francs, a prospect that could appeal to young people seeking economic opportunities.
Cameroonian authorities had previously taken steps to curb the trend. In a March 13, 2025 message, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense Joseph Beti Assomo asked defense and security force commanders to strengthen measures aimed at preventing soldiers from deserting to conflict zones in Eastern Europe.
The situation comes against a sensitive diplomatic backdrop. Cameroon and Russia maintain cooperative ties across several sectors, including military training, higher education, energy and diplomacy. Cameroonian students regularly receive scholarships to study in Russia, and political exchanges between Yaounde and Moscow have increased in recent years.
This cooperative framework makes the matter delicate for Cameroonian authorities. Yaounde is seeking to shed light on how its nationals were recruited and deployed, while avoiding any damage to a bilateral relationship that has until now been presented as stable.
Source: Business in Cameroon