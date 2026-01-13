Cameroon’s government has relaunched the recruitment of 3,000 primary school teachers through the Programme d’Appui à la Réforme de l’Éducation au Cameroun (Parec). The recruitment represents the seventh phase of the third contractualization program for preschool and primary school teachers.
The program targets candidates holding a CAPIEMP certificate issued no later than 2020 and aged 40 or below as of December 31, 2025. “The test is open to all CAPIEMP 2020 holders and to holders from previous years, whether they participated in prior recruitment phases or not,” the official launch order signed by the Minister of Basic Education and the Minister of Public Service states.
Testing Schedule and Background
Cameroon last conducted a similar recruitment in 2024, hiring 3,000 teachers. For this phase, the tests are set for February 14, 2026.
Parec has been implemented since 2018 with financial support from the World Bank. The program’s primary objective is to improve the allocation of government-recruited teachers across public primary schools. Its initial budget of CFA78 billion increased to CFA137.2 billion, and the implementation period extended from 2019–2023 to 2024–2026.
13, January 2026
Source: Business in Cameroon