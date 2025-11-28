Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, days before Russia holds talks on a US push to end the war in Ukraine.
Orban is seen as one of Putin’s closest allies in Europe and he has consistently angered his Nato and EU allies by undermining solidarity against Russia.
“We are aware of your balanced position on the situation in Ukraine,” Putin told Orban in remarks carried by Russian state TV.
Posting later on social media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the Hungarians had got what they came to Moscow for: guaranteed supplies of Russian oil and gas, and agreement to continue the construction of the Paks nuclear power station.
Reacting to news of Orban’s visit, Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, the EU’s biggest member state, told reporters: “He is acting without a European mandate and he is doing so without consulting us but that is nothing new.”
Referring to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Merz said of Orban: “He has his own ideas about ending this war. So far, they have not been realised. If someone has a better idea than us, then that is very welcome. Unfortunately I just doubt that this time will be more successful than last time.”
Putin thanked the Hungarian prime minister for proposing Budapest as a potential venue for a Russia-US summit with President Donald Trump.
“Trump immediately said: ”We have good relations with Hungary, you have good relations with Viktor, and I do too, so I suggest this option.’ Of course, we happily agreed,” Putin said.
According to Reuters news agency, Orban told Putin that Hungary was “interested in peace” and added: “Our meetings today give me the opportunity to confirm, Mr President, that Hungary is ready to provide a platform for such negotiations.”
However, the atmosphere when the delegations met in Moscow appeared surprisingly frosty and at one point Orban inadvertently bumped into his Russian host, after shaking hands with other members of the Russian delegation.
One independent Hungarian media outlet also suggested that Putin’s words had been mistranslated into Hungarian, to sound more positive.
Plans for a Budapest “peace summit” were proposed last month but they were shelved, reportedly because the Russian side had refused to compromise on Putin’s maximalist demands for an end to the war.
The Hungarian leader’s Fidesz party faces parliamentary elections in April and polls suggest that for the first time in 15 years it could be defeated at the ballot box. If he were to host a Trump-Putin summit in Budapest, it could help boost his chances of re-election.
Orban, who last visited Moscow in July 2024, has repeatedly challenged EU attempts to end European imports of Russian oil and gas.
He billed Friday’s visit as the second leg of a strategy to ensure Russian energy supplies this winter, for Slovakia and Serbia as well as Hungary.
Earlier this month in Washington, he secured exemption from US sanctions on Russian fuel – but only as long as he remains in power.
Ever since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Orban has claimed to have been on the side of peace and told Hungarian state radio last week that “Europe has decided to go to war in Ukraine”.
He has strongly backed Trump’s 28-point peace plan to end the war and during frantic diplomacy after it emerged, the Orban government and pro-Orban media have accused EU leaders of “war-mongering” for trying to adapt the plan to take account of Ukraine’s objections.
Joining Orban and Putin in the Kremlin were leading Russian officials, including Putin aide Yuri Ushakov, who is part of Russia’s negotiating team with the US.
In a letter this week to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Hungarian leader called for immediate, unconditional peace talks, for the EU to launch direct negotiations with the Kremlin. He stressed his opposition to further EU funds for Ukraine, and rejected the use of frozen Russian assets to fund Ukrainian defence.
28, November 2025
